Five things to know about Humza Yousaf, first Muslim Scottish National Party Leader

Humza Yousaf has been elected as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), filling the role vacated by Nicola Sturgeon.

Yousaf won the vote with a 52 per cent majority, to edge out Kate Forbes, who campaigned on hard-line Christian values and campaigned on a platform of major changes in the SNP.

Also in contest was Ash Regan, who broke ranks with the SNP over the bill that would allow transgender people to self-identify.

However she was eliminated early on with only 11 per cent of first preference votes.

Here are five things to know about Yousaf.

1. Yousaf was the first South Asian and first Muslim cabinet secretary to serve in the Scottish Government.

2. He is also the first Muslim leader of a major political party in Scotland.

3. In 2012, Yousaf became the youngest person, and the first from an ethnic minority background, to be appointed to the Scottish government when he took on the role of Minister for Europe and International Development at age 26.

4. He was born and raised by Pakistani immigrants who arrived in Glasgow in the 1960s.

5. He is 37 years old, born on 7 April 1985.