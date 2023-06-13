Five things to know about Barau, Deputy Senate President

Senator Jibrin Barau, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Kano State, has emerged the Deputy Senate President. Barau, who was elected unopposed was nominated…

Barau, who was elected unopposed was nominated by Senator Dave Umahi, who read his citation after which the nominee accepted to stand in the election which he won unopposed.

Here are five things to know about him.

1. Barau was born in 1959 in Kabo Township, Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State. He represents Kano North Senatorial District.

2. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s certificate in Financial Management and pricing, a master’s certificate in Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He also holds a certificate in Financial Management for business decisions from the prestigious Cornell University, United States.

3. He was a Commissioner of Science and Technology in Kano State. He was also appointed in 2001 to serve as a member of a committee inaugurated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to review Nigeria’s Budgetary process. In 2009, he was appointed by the Kano State Government as a member of the Kano State Business Incentive Committee.

4. His service as a federal lawmaker could be remembered as he was a member of the Committee on Niger Delta, Industries, Land Transportation and Appropriations. He was also the Secretary of the Northern Senators Forum. He also sponsored a bill – Federal Polytechnic Kabo on the 3rd of October, 2019

5. His leadership qualities in the Red Chamber were marked on as the former Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND in the 9th and 8th Senate respectively.

