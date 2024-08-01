✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Business
Fitch revises Benue outlooks to positive

By Hope Abah, Makurdi

    By Hope Abah, Makurdi

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Benue State’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at “B-“.

Fitch also revised the outlook on Benue’s National Long-Term Rating to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at “A-(nga)”.

The revision of the outlooks reflects Benue’s improved fiscal performance in all indicators, as its IDRs are aligned with Nigeria’s (B-/Positive).

The “b-” Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) reflects Benue’s volatile operating balance and rising adjusted.

Dr Raymond Asemakaha, the MD/CEO of Benúe Investment and Property Company (BIPC), in a statement on Tuesday, said that the rating reflected Fitch’s assessment of the state’s creditworthiness and highlighted its ability to meet its financial obligations.

He said, “This acknowledgement stands as a testament to the deliberate commitment of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormen Alia, to implementing sound fiscal policies, promoting transparency and fostering economic growth.

“The “A-” rating grade offers numerous benefits and opportunities for Benue State, potential investors and the Nigerian economy as a whole. This rating indicates an acceptable level of creditworthiness, which can be vital in attracting investments, encouraging economic development, and building sustainable partnerships.”

 

