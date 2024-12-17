Fiscal Commission urges govs to democratise budget process 

Nigeria governors have been urged to prioritize and democratize fiscal decisions-making by involving citizens, local governments and stakeholders in the decisions around budgeting and resource allocation.

The executive chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako, represented by his special adviser, Paul Christ, made the call on Monday, during a two-day North Central Zone summit of Fiscal Responsibility Institutions, held in Jos.

The summit with a theme “Integrating the Citizen into Fiscal Decision-Making in States and Local Governments: Insights from the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” aims to underscores the importance of strengthening fiscal responsibility and promoting citizen participation in public finance management at the subnational level.

According to the executive chairman, compliance by the fiscal decision making is significant for sustainable development and economic prosperity of the country.

He said, “Involving citizens in shaping fiscal policies and holding public officials accountable are natural results of democracy and democratic governance which Nigeria practices. Power, we all agree, belongs to the people and is held in trust for the people.