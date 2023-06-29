FirstBank introduces robot to provide financial solutions

In furtherance to its leading role in providing innovative financial solutions in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the launch of a humanoid…

In furtherance to its leading role in providing innovative financial solutions in Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the launch of a humanoid robot, the first of its kind in the financial services space in Nigeria. The robot is equipped with video banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of a friendly branch staff.

The robot can engage customers in conversations, as well as through a touch screen strapped to its chest. The services performed by the robot include responding to customer enquiries on cash deposits, withdrawals and ATM cards. The robot also aids complaint management as customers can log a complaint via QR with feedback generated within the advised time.

The robot also keeps customers up to date with happenings about the bank, including product launch and upgrades designed to strengthen the customer experience and satisfaction. The robot is a one-stop point to keep customers informed about the bank. It also effectively manages customers’ accounts.

Expressing joy at the initiative, the CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, noted that, “The addition of the humanoid robot to our state-of-the-art Digital Experience Centre represents a purposeful stride towards transforming the banking landscape in the country and further showcases the priority we give to innovation within the bank. With its advanced capabilities, the robot is designed to elevate the quality of our customers’ lives in today’s rapidly evolving digital world. Our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled banking services remains steadfast, as we leave no stone unturned in innovating to fulfil our customers’ needs.”

In a statement by the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the bank noted that the introduction of the robot was among the phased configuration of the bank’s state-of-the-art digitally led self-service branch called Digital Experience Centre launched in December, 2021.

Another humanoid robot will also be deployed in the bank’s next and second Digital Experience Centre soon; to be announced in the coming months.

