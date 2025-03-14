FirstBank clarifies viral video, dismisses fraud allegations

By Dotun Omisakin

FirstBank has dismissed the allegation of fraud of N55 million by one of its customers, Dr. Agbai Eke.

Dr. Eke, in a video circulating said he sued the bank over an alleged fraudulent withdrawal from his fixed deposit account at the bank’s former Abiriba branch, now relocated to Uzuakoli in Abia State.

He claimed in the lawsuit that the bank failed to return his deposit.

Responding to the allegation, the bank in a statement described the allegation as false, explaining that Dr. Eke engaged in unethical dealings with a former employee of the bank to facilitate unauthorized transactions outside the bank.

“We have been made aware of a recent publication and a video circulating regarding a court case filed by a customer, Dr. Agbai Eke, against FirstBank.

“We can affirm that the allegations of fraud in the Bank as alluded to by ‘Dr. Agbai Eke’ are entirely unfounded and false. Our findings on the matter indicate unprofessional and unethical dealings between Dr. Agbai Eke and a former FirstBank employee, using a personal relationship to facilitate unauthorized transactions outside the bank’s knowledge or involvement,” the statement reads.

The statement added that the bank has sought intervention from law enforcement for proper investigations.

“As the matter is currently before the Court, we will refrain from further comments to allow the Court to dispassionately determine the issues before it. The Bank has equally filed a report to law enforcements for further proper investigations and the suspects have made useful statements while the investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.

The statement reaffirmed the bank‘s commitment to remain transparent and accountable.

“FirstBank remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of its customers’ interests. We assure our stakeholders that we operate with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” the statement said.