First made-in-Nigeria helicopter nears completion, set for test flight – NASENI

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced that Nigeria’s first indigenous helicopter is nearing completion, with preparations underway for its maiden test flight.
Engr. Kareem Aduagba, Project Manager at NASENI’s Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute in Kaduna, disclosed this during a Focus Group Engagement organised by the agency on Wednesday.
According to Aduagba, the project builds on existing aeronautical advancements rather than starting from scratch.
“We are currently working on both the made-in-Nigeria helicopter and several Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Some of our components were sourced from developed countries in Semi Knock Down (SKD) and Complete Knock Down (CKD) formats. Through engineering and scientific expertise, we are assembling and integrating these components,” he explained.
Aduagba further stated, “We are now in the final stages, and very soon, we will conduct the first test flight of Nigeria’s first indigenous helicopter.”
Engr. Abdulfatai Ambali, Head of the Manufacturing Services Department at the Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute in Kano, also spoke at the event, highlighting NASENI’s commitment to national development through innovation and commercialization.
He emphasised that the agency, under the leadership of the Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Suleman Halilu, is focused on increasing public awareness, stakeholder engagement and technological impact.
Saleh Kwaru, the event’s facilitator, urged Nigerians to support local industries, emphasising that economic growth depends on patronising indigenous products.
