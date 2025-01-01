First Lady unveils baby of the year in Abuja

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday welcomed Abuja’s first baby of the year 2025 at the Asokoro District Hospital.

Daily Trust reports that Favour Stephen Odion – a baby girl – was born to the family of Mr. Odion Oyinbo and Mrs. Chioma Odion at exactly 12:27 am on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The mother of the nation also received other babies born in the hospital, including the first baby boy of the year, Zimchikachim Ejiofor, born to the family of Mr. Ejiofor Nworie and Mrs. Delight Nworie at about 7:14am.

Senator Oluremi welcomed Favour and all the other children born on New Year’s Day in the FCT with baby gifts, including post-natal care products and other nutritional supplies, as well as cash presents.

The First Lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, prayed for God to protect the children, wishing them long life, good health, and prosperity.

She said, “I am here to represent the mother of the nation to welcome the first baby of the year and other children. So, I’m presenting this token and a beautiful package to our dear daughter. I want to wish her well – long life, prosperity, good health. Insha Allah, they (first baby and other babies) are the next generation to take over from us. I wish you all the best. Please take good care of her.”

While congratulating and comforting the mothers of the babies, the First Lady counselled them on the need for proper care in respect of exclusive breastfeeding, immunization, and timely post-natal care, saying, “Good enough, this (Asokoro General Hospital) is closer to my house; I’m sure for the post-natal, they’re going to take good care of you.”

She further presented birth certificates to the first baby of the year and the first baby boy just as she moved around the maternity ward congratulating other new babies in the hospital.

Earlier, the acting Chief Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Rosemary Nwokorie, while welcoming the First Lady, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its “unwavering commitment to transforming the nation’s health sector, with a view to improving the healthcare services for every Nigerian.”