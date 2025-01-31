First Lady launches campaign to eradicate HIV, syphilis, hepatitis

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the Free to Shine campaign, an initiative of the Organization of African First Ladies (OAFLAD) aimed at eradicating new HIV infections, particularly among children and women.

Tinubu launched the campaign during a three-day working visit to Kwara State on Thursday.

She emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to reducing HIV transmission, particularly in light of the country’s high burden of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

“To complement the Free to Shine campaign, I have also decided to advocate for the triple elimination of HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis. This campaign will be held across the six geopolitical zones of the nation,” Tinubu said.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq assured that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) would support awareness initiatives and resource mobilisation for HIV treatment and care.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammed Ali Pate, acknowledged the federal government’s investment in HIV/AIDS treatment and care, noting that 1.5 million Nigerians are currently receiving treatment, a significant improvement from the early 2000s.

UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, reaffirmed the organisation’s support for Nigeria’s efforts in eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission and pledged continued collaboration with the government.