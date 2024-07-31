First-Class Ondo Monarch, Aroloye, Dies At 102

Frederick Aroloye, a first-class monarch in Ondo state and paramount ruler of Idanre kingdom, has passed away. The prime minister of Idanre, Christopher Akindolire, confirmed…

Frederick Aroloye, a first-class monarch in Ondo state and paramount ruler of Idanre kingdom, has passed away.

The prime minister of Idanre, Christopher Akindolire, confirmed the passing of Aroloye in a statement on Wednesday morning.

He explained that the paramount ruler, who had been off activities for a long time in the community, joined his ancestors after a brief illness.

According to him, preparations for the necessary traditional rites have begun at the palace.

Daily Trust reports that Oba Aroloye was 102 years old until his sudden death.

He ascended the throne in 1976.