First City Monument Bank announces appointment of executive director

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced the appointment of Felicia Obozuwa as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Service Management, following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Felicia brings nearly three decades of experience and a proven track record of excellence to her new position. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable assets to FCMB as it continues to drive strategic growth and innovation.

Felicia is a seasoned banking professional with deep consumer, corporate, and commercial banking expertise. In her current role, she oversees the Bank’s Operations, Service Management, Human Resources, Training, Administration, Property Development, and Project Management.

SPONSOR AD

She holds a law degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and an MBA from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

Northerners have no moral right to reject Tinubu in 2027– Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani to Lamido: Look beyond politics on security issues

“We are thrilled to welcome Felicia to our Board. Her passion, expertise, and commitment to excellence make her an ideal fit for this position.”