First batch of foreign scholarship students depart September – Kano gov

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State says the first batch of foreign scholarship policy will commence academic activities in various universities by September. This is…

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State says the first batch of foreign scholarship policy will commence academic activities in various universities by September.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Acting Press Secretary, Mr Hisham Habib, in Kano on Saturday.

Yusuf announced this at the Government House while receiving the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, and members of the emirate council during a Sallah homage.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to prioritising the education sector.

He also revealed that arrangements have been concluded to reopen the 20 institutes closed down by the immediate past administration.

Yusuf thanked the emir and appreciated the role of traditional rulers as custodians of culture and propagators of peace, stability and progress.

Earlier, Emir Bayero called for the provision of fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rate, revitalise tree plantation campaigns and water supply in the state.

He also called on the state government to provide an enabling environment for more investors for the development of the state. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...