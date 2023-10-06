First Bank ladies suffer back-to-back losses, walk tight rope

Things have moved from bad to worse for heavyweights, First Bank of Lagos after their second straight defeat yesterday in the hands of perennial rivals,…

Things have moved from bad to worse for heavyweights, First Bank of Lagos after their second straight defeat yesterday in the hands of perennial rivals, MFM at the ongoing Second Phase of the Atlantic Conference of the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Asaba, Delta State.

Although they had ended the First Phase without a loss, and opened the Second Phase with a win against IGP Queens, First Bank suffered a shocking defeat in their second match against Sunshine Angels.

MFM, who were the runners up of the last edition then added salt to First Bank’s injuries yesterday by edging their arch rivals 40-35 to boost their chances of qualifying for the finals in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa Whales who are on top of the Conference table after three wins out of three will lock horns with MFM who also boast of the same record in the Second Phase.

In other matches, First Bank who are desperate to return to winning ways will square up with already eliminated Dolphins while it promises to be a ding-dong affair between IGP Queens and Sunshine Angels.

Already, Nigeria Customs and Air Warriors have picked the tickets from the Savannah Conference and will be joined by the two clubs that would emerge from the Atlantic Conference for the national finals later this month in Lagos.

