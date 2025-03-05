first bank flags off 40 storey head office at eko atlantic

First Bank, Nigeria’s oldest bank, will today conduct the groundbreaking ceremony for its new green-certified iconic head office building at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.
The 40-storey building project designed to be the tallest building in Nigeria, will be an engineering and environmental delight due to its technologically advanced, eco-friendly and sophisticated construction which would set a new standard for the financial services sector in Africa.
A statement by Ag. Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olayinka Ijabiyi said the groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of a transformative journey that reinforces FirstBank’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
The statement explained that the new headquarters is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring a green-certified building that reduces operational costs and positions FirstBank as a leader in sustainable banking practices.
CEO, FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu described the ground breaking as “a significant milestone” in the bank’s journey towards excellence.
“Our new Head Office is envisioned as a world-class structure that represents our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability. We believe that this development will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and development across Africa, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he said.
With a legacy spanning over 130 years, FirstBank has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable business practices.
Chairman, FirstHoldCo, Femi Otedola, in the statement added, “Today’s gathering highlights the importance of collaboration and support from various sectors in bringing our ambitious plans for the new headquarters to life. We appreciate the unrelenting support from our customers and stakeholders as we work together to turn this vision into reality.”
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senators and Lawmakers, State Governors, Federal Ministers and Captains of industry are expected at the event.
