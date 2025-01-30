FIRS: We collected N21.6trn revenue in 2024, targetting 25trn in 2025

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has revealed that the Service surpassed its revenue target in 2024 by collecting N21.6 trillion.

Adedeji made the disclosure at the 2025 strategic management retreat with the theme “Building a High Performance FIRS through Collaboration and Innovation'”, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the FIRS is currently targeting N25.2 trillion for 2025.

He said, “The FIRS closed the chapter of 2024 with an achievement that will forever be recorded in the history of the Federal Inland Revenue Service with the record-breaking generation of N21.6 trillion in revenue, surpassing our target of N19.4 trillion which was the result of resilience, professionalism, and dedication, coupled with visionary leadership and a strategic focus on the pillars of people, technology, and processes.

“Our work enables the delivery of critical infrastructure, social services, and opportunities that transform lives. We are not just staff members; we are agents of the nation, entrusted with a responsibility that goes far beyond the walls of this organization,”

Speaking on the goals for 2025, the Executive Chairman noted that this year focus would be on consolidating and institutionalizing internal strengths to ensure long-term resilience and the innovative use of technology to enhance our processes.

He added that “Technology will drive FIRS transformation in 2025 by expanding integrated tax administration systems, unifying national platfroms on collection, leveraging emerging technologies, and enhancing taxpayer-facing platforms,

“Subsequently, after surpassing the target of N19.4 trillion in 2024, the Service is now targeting a revenue N25.2 trillion in the year 2025 as it is projected to be a year of action, impact, and unparalleled excellence,”