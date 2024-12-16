FIRS parleys security agencies on revenue generation

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering strategic collaborations with security agencies to enhance tax collection and enforcement.

This was disclosed at the weekend in Abuja during a security briefing and meeting between top FIRS officials and law enforcement agencies.

Highlighting the critical role of security agencies in achieving the organisation’s ambitious tax targets, the Director of Security, Safety and Fleet Management at FIRS, Gregory Wilfred Asuquo, said: “One thing we’ve come to understand is that we cannot do it alone. We need stakeholders across the board to work together with us.

“Tax has become a major pillar of Nigeria’s economy, and achieving our mandate requires a unified approach.”

The Acting Director of the Tax Investigation and Enforcement Department, Garba Muazu, noted the legal framework underpinning FIRS’ collaborative efforts.

“The FIRS Establishment Act mandates collaboration with law enforcement agencies for information exchange and resource mobilisation. No nation progresses without such partnerships,” he explained.