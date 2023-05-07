Firm woos Nigerian investors to Abu Dhabi property

An Abuja-based investment firm, WEPHCO Technologies, is wooing Nigerians to invest in Abu Dhabi property, saying real estate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital…

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the firm, Harvey Wisdom Nwachukwu, who spoke with journalists on Saturday night during the Abu Dhabi House extravaganza, NetZero Investment event held in Abuja, in partnership with Aldar, the official developer of Abu Dhabi, said real estate in the city was worth investing in.

“WEPHCO is here to help Nigerians to invest in real estate and other beneficial areas that can enhance their success. We are partnering with the Abu Dhabi government to bring about this NetZero investment project.

“With this Abu Dhabi Extravaganza Housing project, Nigerians can find a way of investing their money in the real estate of that city which can guarantee them nothing less than 10-30% return on investment.

He added, “With the NetZero investment, if you are a civil servant you can pay 30% of the project and be able to get a mortgage of up to 70% of the project. So those civil servants who are in cooperative societies can afford to buy this property.”