Firm unveils web banking platform

Bankit MFB, an emerging financial institution in the Nigerian financial sector, has unveiled its innovative web banking platform to provide customers with an additional digital channel to manage and carry out uninterrupted daily transactions on their phones, laptops and other devices.

With this innovative solution, Bankit MFB said it is redefining convenience and security in banking, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial services, time saving functionalities, efficiency, real-time account updates, 24/7 availability, and faster transactions.

Chief Executive Officer, Bankit Africa, Yen Choi, in a statement said, “In today’s fast-paced digital age, connectivity is everything in banking, and for us, it’s all about improving customer experience with simple banking options and empowering our teeming customers to live their best lives.”

“We are revolutionising the Fintech landscape in Nigeria , and we have developed this solution to empower our customers to bank securely, anytime, anywhere, conveniently.

We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the banking experience for all our customers.”

With the introduction of its web banking platform, Bankit MFB is breaking barriers and empowering individuals and businesses to manage their finances with confidence.

Speaking further, Choi said, “Bankit’s web banking platform reaffirms one of the bank’s core values – Innovation and sets a new standard for accessibility and security in the banking industry.”