Firm to build 2,000 smart estates across Nigeria, overseas

One of Africa’s conglomerate covering real restate, Gtext Holdings, has revealed plans to build about 2,000 smart estates across Nigeria and other parts of Europe, Asia and America.

The Sales Executive of Gtext Holdings, Martha Onsachi, who made the disclosure at the allocation and opening of Garnet Resort City in Asokoro, Abuja, over the weekend, reinforced the brand’s positioning in real estate development in the country and beyond.

“Our brand portrays luxury and comfortable housing for Nigerians but even at that, we have flexible payment plans to accommodate the middle and low income earners.

SPONSOR AD

“Our plan is to build, 2,000 smart homes for Nigerians and other individuals across Europe, America and even Asia.”

Also speaking at the launch, a former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, emphasised the significance of the project in addressing housing challenges in Abuja.

“Abuja attracts businessmen, workers, and non-natives who all need accommodation. Gtext is also making an impact by providing affordable plots for Nigerians, allowing them to build homes at their own pace,” he stated.

“The estate’s flexible payment plans aim to make homeownership a reality for more Nigerians, offering an opportunity to buy plots and build gradually without the financial strain of upfront lump-sum payments,” she assured.

According to the acting branch manager of GTEXT Holdings Abuja, Shola Olufemi, Garnet Resort City is more than just a residential estate; it’s an investment goldmine.

“This location offers a hilltop landscape, and proximity to high-profile neighbourhoods like the Nigerian Air Force Valley Estate and the Navy Admiralty Estate. It’s a location with high potential for returns on investment,” he said.