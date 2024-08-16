Firm to begin free employability training for youths

ICS Outsourcing firm has revealed plans to start a free training program aimed at bridging the employability skill gap among young graduates and National Youth…

The firm’s Group Managing Director, (GMD) Peter Akindeju who disclosed this during a press conference to commemorate the firm’s 30th anniversary, stressed that many young graduates lack the required skills to thrive in the marketplace.

“We have noticed the fact that there seems to be a gap between the curriculum our schools are using and what the market is requesting in terms of the skill. On an annual basis, we are going to be doing what we call market readiness training and this is targeted at young graduates and corps members. This is going to happen in the month of October,” he said.

He identified talent discovery as one of the challenges undermining the outsourcing sector, however, relishing that over the last three decades the firm has employed over 70,000 Nigerians to different sectors of the country.

“We have created job opportunities for Nigerians and have made a positive impact on the communities we serve. This company has employed over 70,000 Nigerians from inception till date and still counting.