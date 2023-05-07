Firm promises to drive innovation in local tiles manufacturing

An indigenous tiles manufacturing firm, CDK Integrated Industries, the manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles, has said it is driving innovations in tiles manufacturing in Nigeria.…

An indigenous tiles manufacturing firm, CDK Integrated Industries, the manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles, has said it is driving innovations in tiles manufacturing in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO Mr Longe stated this at the CDK Distributors Interactive Forum in Lagos, the company said in a statement.

He said the purpose of the event was to build stronger ties with CDK’s network of distributors nationwide, with the theme “Together for growth and prosperity,” the forum aimed to engender feedback and networking among distributors as CDK intends to maintain its position as the category leader in Nigeria’s porcelain tiles manufacturing sector.

The forum focused on exploring new ideas, sharing pain points and experiences, and discussing best practices for mutual gain between both parties. It also provided an opportunity for CDK management to hear firsthand from its distributors the on-ground realities of the tiling and construction market.