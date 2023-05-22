Firm promises sustainable energy for households

Global leading thermal company, Ariston Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting energy efficiency in various homes by providing quality and energy-efficient products and…

Global leading thermal company, Ariston Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting energy efficiency in various homes by providing quality and energy-efficient products and solutions.

This reaffirmation was made following the announcement of the company’s new managing director for Central Africa, at the Country Manager forum held in Lagos.

The Managing Director for Central Africa, Ariston Group, Solomon Umoh, stressed that the company is committed to the cause of energy efficiency as enunciated in its sustainable growth strategy, noting that the development of renewable and high-efficiency products and solutions has been designed to conform to reduced energy consumption, without sacrificing comfort.

He said, “Ariston has been at the forefront of innovation by designing and offering solutions that are unique, reliable and of good quality.”