Firm plans 500 mini-grids to boost energy supply

Energy solutions firm, Virtuitis Solaris, a subsidiary of MOJEC International Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to construct 500 mini-grids within the next three years, starting with 100 grids in the first year, with the aim of connecting at least 200,000 customers across 10 to 15 states in Nigeria.

This was announced by the CEO, Virtuitis Solaris, Chantelle Abdul, at the signing of a partnership agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to accelerate the rollout of mini-grid projects across Nigeria, during the just concluded Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A statement by the firm said the partnership is part of the IFC’s broader initiative to support Distributed Renewable Energy companies in bridging Nigeria’s electricity access gap and facilitating the transition to a sustainable and economically viable power supply.

The CEO said as a key player in the World Bank-funded Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up Programme (Nigeria DARES), Virtuitis Solaris is poised to bring clean and reliable electricity to up to 400,000 households across underserved communities.

Abdul emphasised the company’s dedication to expanding energy access in off-grid areas.

She further commended the IFC for its commitment to providing bridge financing, which enables renewable energy companies to scale operations and invest in infrastructure.

“This financing enables companies like Virtuitis Solaris to fund capital expenditures (CAPEX) and establish the necessary physical infrastructure for developing the proposed mini-grid sites, thereby creating a meaningful impact on communities.

“With this partnership, Virtuitis Solaris continues to position itself at the forefront of Nigeria’s renewable energy revolution, driving economic growth and social development through sustainable energy solutions,” she added.