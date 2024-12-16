Firm partners Lagos to deploy 20,000 Solar Lights

LEDCo Limited, a smart energy manufacturer has partnered with the Lagos State government for the implementation of a landmark Solar Street Lighting Project.

The new project will see the deployment of 20,000 units of LEDCo’s state-of-the-art NightSUN, an all-in-one solar light across Lagos.

Each NightSUN unit integrates advanced technology, including smart monitoring systems, GPS tracking, and a robust 10-year warranty, ensuring reliability and efficient operation.

In addition, the project will deliver 6MW of renewable solar power and 24.5MWh of energy storage, further enhancing public safety, urban mobility, and the sustainability of Lagos State’s energy infrastructure, while reducing Lagos State’s carbon footprint.

The agreement for the Solar Street Lighting Project was formally signed by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, on behalf of the Lagos State government and by Ms. Fatimata Abiola-Odunowo, Executive Director (ED) of LEDCo Limited, on behalf of the company.

Ms. Abiola-Odunowo stated that the initiative marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards achieving energy-neutral goals, aligning with the THEMES agenda of the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which prioritises sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

“This transformative project builds on LEDCo’s long-standing partnership with Lagos State, which began in 2018. Over the years, LEDCo has supported the government’s energy-neutral ambitions through the deployment of innovative energy efficiency solutions. By deploying cutting-edge technology and renewable energy solutions, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more energy-efficient future and also further solidify Lagos State’s position as a leader in sustainable urban transformation, setting a benchmark for cities across Africa and beyond.”