Firm empowers South West youths with entrepreneurial skills

As part of its corporate social responsibility, LoftyInc Allied Partners says it rolled out its youth and women empowerment initiative under the LoftyInc Community Grant Project, targeted at communities across the southwestern Nigerian states of Ogun, Osun, and Oyo.

In a statement, an associate partner at the firm, Femi Oluwagbemi, disclosed that the initiative has brought essential resources and opportunities to underserved areas, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and improving lives at the grassroots level.

“This project has delivered transformative interventions across communities, including Idolehin Isale, Nloku, Ajipatutu, and Akaka-Remo in Ogun State; Oba Ile, Olunlade, Apepe Village, Idi-Iroko, and Banuso in Osun State; and Ajetunmobi, Kumapayi, Odo Aro, Okeho Ijo, and Odo Aro in Oyo State in different skill empowerment programmes for youth and women, and as well as provision of agricultural inputs for start-ups.

“Women and youths in communities such as Idi-Iroko and Banuso have benefited from skills acquisition programmes, gaining training that enables them to start income-generating activities and contribute to their households. These programmes support their financial independence and increase local economic stability

“We believe in empowering communities from within, identifying and supporting the specific needs of each locality, so they can contribute to growth and development,” he explained.

He added that as LoftyInc continues to expand its outreach, the Community Grant Project will further focus on essential needs such as healthcare, clean water, sustainable energy, women empowerment, and job creation.