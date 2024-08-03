Firm demands N10bn damages against Globus Bank over contract

A firm, Haril Global Solutions Limited has asked an FCT High Court to order Globus Bank Limited to pay it N10 billion in general damages…

A firm, Haril Global Solutions Limited has asked an FCT High Court to order Globus Bank Limited to pay it N10 billion in general damages for an alleged breach of loan contract, among other issues.

In a writ of summons filed against the bank with number CV/1456/2024, the firm claimed that the bank allegedly carried out multiple transactions on its account without its knowledge or authorization, thereby failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the loan agreement.

The lawyer to the firm, Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq, stated that despite breaching the contract terms with his client, the bank wrote to Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Wema Bank, allegedly misrepresenting facts.

He stated that as a result, the respective banks placed a “post no debit” on all his client’s accounts held with them.

In the claimant’s statement on oath, deposed by Oluwaseun Onobun, a Director at Haril Global, he explained that on December 7, 2021, Globus Bank sent a letter to his company offering an overdraft loan facility of N500m to augment the claimant’s working capital, with a tenor of one year.

The firm is therefore demanding an order of court mandating the bank to return the sum of N26.076m and N15m allegedly withdrawn wrongfully on January 31 and February 6, 2024 from its account number 1000085336 interest despite the fact that a “post-no-debit” has been placed on the claimant’s account as a result of which the claimant could not carry out his business.

However, the bank in its counter affidavit deposed by Tamunosiki Wakama, a litigation clerk, stated that the relief sought by the applicant is not in the interest of justice and should be dismissed.

The court has scheduled January 13 and 14, 2025, for the hearing of the case.