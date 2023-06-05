Firemen rescue 7 from collapsed wall in Kano

Men of the Kano State Fire Service have rescued seven persons trapped under a collapsed wall at the Malam Kato Square by Sufaye Store in…

Men of the Kano State Fire Service have rescued seven persons trapped under a collapsed wall at the Malam Kato Square by Sufaye Store in Kano metropolis.

The spokesman of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed this on Sunday, said

Abdullahi who gave the names of the victims as Abubakar Abdullahi (30), Abdulsalam Idris (20), Usman Abdullahi (20), Usaini Muhammed (30) and Umar Isah (40), said three with minor injuries were conveyed to the Abdullahi Wase Hospital while the two others with severe injuries were referred to Albarka Clinic. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...