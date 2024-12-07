Fire Service recruitment: FG releases final list of successful candidates

The Federal Government has announced the release of the final list of successful candidates in the Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment exercise which started in late 2023.

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that the names of successful candidates have been uploaded to the Board’s portal.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to notify candidates who applied for recruitment into the Federal Fire Service (FFS) to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career from Monday 9th December 2024, to check if they were successful in the final stage of the recruitment exercise and proceed to print their invitation letter,” the statement read in part.

It also disclosed that the final documentation exercise for the successful candidates would be held at the Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Center, Nigerian Correctional Service, National Headquarters in Abuja, between December 9th and 21st, 2024.

“Applicants are expected to appear in white tops and shorts as well as come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials,” the statement added.

Applicants are also to ensure that they appear on the date indicated on their invitation letter and follow the information contained therein strictly.