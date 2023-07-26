Fire Service pays 2000 personnel outstanding salaries, promotion arrears

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), says it has paid all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to the personnel of the service. In a statement…

The Federal Fire Service (FFS), says it has paid all outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to the personnel of the service.

In a statement on Wednesday, ACF Abraham Paul, the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, said the move was in fulfillment of the Controller General, Jaji O Abudulganiyu’s promise to prioritise the welfare of personnel of the Service.

“A total of over 2000 personnel were the beneficiaries of this payment, with their arrears covering 2016 to date ranging from 1-5 months and 1 year respectively.

“This laudable action comes as a result of Abudulganiyu’s dedication to improving staff welfare since assuming office,” he said.

According to the Service’s spokesman Abudulganiyu, during the celebration of his 100 days in office, had vowed to prioritise the settlement of all pending arrears and enhance the welfare of the Federal Fire Service staff.

“The settlement of outstanding arrears not only provides much-needed financial relief to the affected individuals but also serves as an acknowledgment of their dedicated service to the Federal Fire Service.

“It signifies the value placed on their efforts by the leadership and reinforces the importance of recognizing and rewarding employees for their hard work and commitment,” Paul noted.

