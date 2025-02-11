Fire service partners FRSC to curb tanker fires, oil scooping

The Federal Fire Service has said it will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to address the increasing incidents of tanker fires and oil scooping.

During a visit to the FRSC Zaria Unit, Kaduna State, ACF Aminu Amadu, Commander of the Federal Fire Service, Zaria Area Command, emphasised the need for joint efforts to tackle the challenges.

He described the rising tanker fire incidents as alarming and highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing the issue.

Amadu also stressed the need for improved fire safety training for garage and motor park drivers, alongside stricter enforcement of fire extinguisher requirements in vehicles.

In response, CRC Nasiru Falgore, the FRSC Unit Commander in Zaria, welcomed the partnership and pledged to work closely with the Federal Fire Service to enhance fire safety awareness among motorists.

Falgore further called for strengthened cooperation among agencies to reduce road accidents and improve public safety.