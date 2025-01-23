Fire razes shops in Edo market

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed as fire razed shops in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the fire started on Wednesday morning from shops opposite Jattu market on the Auchi-Agenebode road.

It was gathered that the fire was ignited from a cooking gas in one of the shops.

In a viral video of the fire incident, traders and sympathizers tried hard to put out the raging fire in the absence of firefighters in the area to no avail.

Daily Trust reports that no life was lost in the inferno but goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed in the market.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has sympathised with the traders who lost their goods in the fire.

He lamented that the tragic incident had caused significant damage to property and livelihoods, and assured the affected traders of the state government commitment to providing all necessary assistance.

“Government is working closely with relevant agencies, including Fire Service, State Emergency Management Agency and Local Government Council to assess the extent of the damage and provide immediate relief,” he said.