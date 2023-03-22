Fire razes section of Onitsha main market

A fire outbreak has gutted some parts of Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, yesterday. The section, popularly known as “Gbongboro” is where lace and other…

A fire outbreak has gutted some parts of Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, yesterday.

The section, popularly known as “Gbongboro” is where lace and other materials are being sold.

The fire affected the building housing police block, Onitsha North Local Government office, warehouses and shops.

No one could ascertain the actual cause of the fire, but the inferno which started early in the morning destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

An eyewitness said, “The fire started at the White House where they sell lace materials. The place was supposed to be a motor park and an emergency exit but the people blocked it with illegal structures through the approval of some government agencies.”

The state fire chief, Martin Agbili, could not be reached for reactions as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said details were still sketchy but situation was being monitored and that fire fighters operatives and police were there.