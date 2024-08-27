Fire Razes Secondary School in Ondo

A community-owned high school at Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been gutted by fire, disrupting academic activities. Daily Trust learnt…

A community-owned high school at Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been gutted by fire, disrupting academic activities.

Daily Trust learnt that the fire badly affected the administrative blocks of the school, accommodating both the principal and vice-principal’s offices.

The inferno also damaged the school library, destroying documents, property and learning materials worth millions of naira.

The main cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, but sources in the school revealed that the inferno started while it was raining.

The Vice Principal of the school, Aremu John, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, describing the fire as a rude shock to the authorities of the school.

John, whose office was badly ruined by the heavy inferno, said he could not trace the cause of the fire, saying there was no electric power supply to the school before the incident.

“We were shocked by the inferno because there were no traces of an electric power supply in the school when the fire started. We were able to save some chairs,” he added.

Daily Trust gathered that the fire incident has been reported to the state ministry of education for inventory and assessment.