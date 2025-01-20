Fire razes popular mattress store in Kano

A fire outbreak has razed down a mattress store along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Yan Kafifa Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The fire, which occurred Sunday evening, affected the store located at the popular Gidan Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Katifa.

According to the spokesperson of the state fire service command, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the control room received an emergency call about the incident from one of its Staff, SFS Idris Isah Char.

“Crew on duty from different fire stations within the metropolitan were mobilised to the scene of the incident and they arrived at 18:34 hrs. On their arrival, they found that a house popularly known as Gidan Alhaji Muhammadu Mai Katifa, which is about 100 x 100 feet, used as a mattress store which is known as Vita form Plaza, caught fire from the last floor, which caused the burning of a mattress store, one shop and one toilet which were all burnt to the upper floor.

“The first floor of the building, three shops and one toilet, ground floor, four shops and two toilets, all of them were slightly alight.”

He added that the fire spread to the neighbour’s house, but the impact was minimal.

“Meanwhile, we received information that a 30-year-old man named Suraja Muhammad was suffocated by smoke and was conveyed to the hospital for medical attention before the arrival of our men,” he added.

Abdullahi further explained the cause of the incident was under investigation.