Fire razes petrol tankers in Adamawa

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at an MRS filling station along Numan Road, opposite Jezco filling station, near Yola International Airport, leaving extensive damage behind.

The blaze, which engulfed two petrol-laden tankers, shocked the local community as residents flocked to the scene, despite the imminent danger posed by the fire.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the road leading into Yola, the state capital, blocked by onlookers.

The rapidly spreading flames consumed the two tankers, sending thick clouds of smoke and fire into the air.

Emergency responders from the fire service arrived quickly but faced challenges in controlling the fire due to a lack of water. Their efforts to subdue the flames were hindered as the fire continued to rage.

Security personnel were also deployed to secure the area and prevent further escalation of the situation.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, Adamawa State Police Command said it has launched an investigation.

Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, police spokesperson in the state, said the command’s operational unit and local firefighters worked together to bring the fire under control.