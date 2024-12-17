Fire razes Niger market

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed by fire at the popular Minna Gwari Market, the Niger State capital.

The fire reportedly started at the scrap dealers’ segment of the market on Monday afternoon before escalating to other parts.

Witnesses said it took several hours before the fire was put under control due to lack of access roads within the market.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, sympathised with the affected traders in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

He then directed relevant MDAs to assess the damage to ascertain the cause of the incident to avert recurrence, as well as providing relief to the victims.