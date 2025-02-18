Fire razes houses, offices in Jos

Several houses, shops, and offices were razed in a fire outbreak on Adebayo Street in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Tuesday.
Residents told our correspondent that the incident occurred in the middle of the night while people were asleep.
Many buildings were badly destroyed by the fire, with victims beginning to count their losses.
The victims alleged that the fire began inside a communication mast and subsequently spread to nearby houses and shops.
Imran Abdulrahman, a victim, said “I am living close to where the inferno occurred. I have my office attached to one of the buildings that got burnt. I peeped through the window, and saw how the fire was spreading to other house. When I came down, I saw how the fire destroyed our property. A woman lost 3 million naira cash. It is very unfortunate.”
- APC attempting to hijack Osun LG polls by force –Atiku
- Inflation Drops from 34.8% to 24.48% in new NBS index
Abdulrahman Onimisi, another victim explained that he lost millions of naira to the fire.
He said, “I engage in carpentry job. I couldn’t remove a needle from my workshop. Property worth millions of naira were destroyed. I have have been laboring for years but I lost everything in one day. I am short of words.”
The victims, however, expressed concern over the refusal of the owner of the communication network to respond to the incident, saying that was not fair.
They called on the owner of the communication mast to take necessary steps to compensate the victims of the incident.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.