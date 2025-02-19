Fire razes houses, animals, grain silos in Kano

A late night fire at Satigal community in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State has destroyed several houses, animals and six grain silos.
It was, however, learnt that no life was lost.
According to a statement signed by the Zonal Information Officer, Rano Rabi’u Kura, the fire was put out by community members, who rescued lives and properties from total destruction.
The statement added that the incident was later reported to the Emir of Rano, Dr. Muhammad Isa Umaru, at his palace.
- ‘Nigeria won’t tolerate disrespect’, Defence Chief blows hot over visa denial
- Invictus games: Wounded soldiers return from Canada with medals
It further revealed that the village head of Satigal led members of the community to the emir’s palace. According to him, the fire razed six households, goods, grains, cattle and personal belongings worth millions of naira.
The inferno according to the statement was reportedly caused by a cooking fire left unattended to after usage by one of the affected families.
It added that the emir sympathised with the victims and donated N200,000 to support them.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.