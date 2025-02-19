✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Fire razes houses, animals, grain silos in Kano

kano
    By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

A late night fire at Satigal community in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State has destroyed several houses, animals and six grain silos.

It was, however, learnt that no life was lost.

According to a statement signed by the Zonal Information Officer, Rano Rabi’u Kura, the fire was put out by community members, who rescued lives and properties from total destruction.

The statement added that the incident was later reported to the Emir of Rano, Dr. Muhammad Isa Umaru, at his palace.

It further revealed that the village head of Satigal led members of the community to the emir’s palace. According to him, the fire razed six households, goods, grains, cattle and personal belongings worth millions of naira.

The inferno according to the statement was reportedly caused by a cooking fire left unattended to after usage by one of the affected families.

It added that the emir sympathised with the victims and donated N200,000 to support them.

