Fire razes Abuja estate market

The Trademore Estate market in Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory was on Monday morning gutted by fire.

Abuja Metro learnt that many of the shops and stalls at the market were completely razed.

Some of the victims were seen crying over the losses running into several millions of naira.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the incident, saying it immediately deployed a rescue team to put out the fire.

Our correspondent reports that the head of NEMA Abuja Operation Office, Mr Justin Owazuruonye, led the rescue team.

The fire, which primarily affected the food market section of the estate, was prevented from spreading to nearby residential buildings.

According to NEMA, no life was lost in the incident but foodstuffs valued at huge amounts of money were lost to the incident.

The agency said the cause and extent of the fire is being investigated by the relevant authorities.

One of the shop owners, who gave her name as Chindera, said she lost food items worth N5 million to the incident.

According to her, she received call shortly after 4am on Monday that the market was on fire, adding that by the time she got there, her shop had been completely razed.

She pleaded with the FCT Administration to come to the aid of the affected traders considering the country’s economic situation.

Another trader at the market, who gave his name as Abdul said it took the intervention of the fire fighters stationed at Rivers Park Estate on Airport Road to put out the fire.