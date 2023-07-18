Fire outbreak at Emir of Daura’s palace

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak at the palace of the Emir of Daura. The fire which was said to…

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak at the palace of the Emir of Daura.

The fire which was said to have started around 4 pm on Monday raged for several hours, destroying virtually everything at a section occupied by the emir’s son, Danburam of Daura.

The prince, Alhaji MuhammaduDaha Umar Farouq Umar, is the district head of Baure.

Sources said there was no loss of life as the housewife, who is the daughter of the late emir Muhammad Bashar, was also out of town at the time of the unfortunate incident.

“Nothing was taken out of the section that was not affected by the fire including the building structure. Fortunately no one was inside the house.”

“A lot of valuable items were destroyed including vital documents in the house,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the emirate, Sarkin Labaru Usman Yaro, said though cause of the inferno was not ascertained (as at the time of filing this report), the fire could have started by electrical problem as the house was closed when it started.

He thanked the operatives fire service and the people of Daura town who helped in putting out the fire.

