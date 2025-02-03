Fire kills Vice Principal, wife, 3 children in Borno

Vice Principal of Dugja Bayan Tasha Junior Secondary School in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, his wife and three children have been killed in a fire outbreak in their home.

Details are still sketchy on the cause of the fire which occurred on Sunday, but neighbours narrated how the deceased family struggled to escape from the raging fire to no avail.

One of the sources said the inferno ignited in the living room, blocking all avenues of the family to access the exit door.

“We suspect it was caused by an electric spark in the living room, which later engulfed all parts of the house. It’s a very devastating incident.

“I learnt that Malam Aliyu Mohammed and his family struggled to escape, but they were sophocated by the smoke and prevented by the burglar proof,” a resident, Kabiru Musa, said.

Sympathizing with the family, the Southern Borno Progressive Union in a statement described the death as tragic and a loss for the entire community.

“We extend our deepest condolences on the tragic passing of Aliyu Mohammed, Vice Principal of Dugja B/Tasha JSS, and his entire family due to the devastating fire outbreak.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the community and a great blow to the education sector in Borno, where his selfless service and dedication have contributed significantly to the growth of education in the state,” he said.

The late Malam Aliyu Mohammed and his four other family members have been buried in a cemetery in Biu according to Islamic rite.