Fire kills couple in Kano

A 67-year-old man, Muhammad Uba and his wife, 52-year-old Fatima Muhammad, have been reportedly killed in a fire outbreak in Kano.

The incident occurred on Friday at Rangaza (Inken) Layin AU area of Ungogo local government area of the state.

According to the Kano Fire Service command spokesperson, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the control room received an emergency call for assistance at about 01:45am from one of its Staff, FS Ahmad Abubakar.

He said, “Crew on duty from Bompai fire station were mobilized to the place where the incident happened and arrived at the scene of incident at about 01:51am. When they arrived, they found that the fire had been successfully controlled on the arrival of the brigade.

“Two rooms were engulfed by fire and were completely well alight. Meanwhile, a 67-year-old man named Muhammad Uba and his wife, Fatima Muhammad of about 52 years old, were trapped by the smoke. Victims rescued unconscious with burns in some parts of their bodies and later confirmed dead.”

Abdullahi added that the corpses were later handed over to the ward head, Muhammad Auwalu Rayyanu of Rangaza in Ungogo LGA while the cause of the fire was still under investigation.