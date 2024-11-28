✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Fire guts Radio Nigeria studio in Lagos

img 20241128 wa0003
img 20241128 wa0003

The studio section of Radio Nigeria at Plot 35, Ikoyi Road, Lagos, has been gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the fire, which occurred on Wednesday, was put out by a combined team of the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The state fire service Director, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency was alerted to the fire outbreak about 5:30pm.

SPONSOR AD

“Firefighters from Dolphin, Ebute Elefun and Oba On iTunes Fire Stations were first responders who met the fire well-alight due to the substances involved in the material composition of the studio section

“The public is however assured that the collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other Emergency Responders including the Nigerian Police has put the situation under control and confined it to the studio section of the U-shape one storey building where it emanated.

“While the cause of the Fire is yet unknown with no report of any casualty, damping down of the fire embers continue,” she said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories