Fire guts Radio Nigeria studio in Lagos

The studio section of Radio Nigeria at Plot 35, Ikoyi Road, Lagos, has been gutted by fire.

It was learnt that the fire, which occurred on Wednesday, was put out by a combined team of the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The state fire service Director, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency was alerted to the fire outbreak about 5:30pm.

“Firefighters from Dolphin, Ebute Elefun and Oba On iTunes Fire Stations were first responders who met the fire well-alight due to the substances involved in the material composition of the studio section

“The public is however assured that the collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other Emergency Responders including the Nigerian Police has put the situation under control and confined it to the studio section of the U-shape one storey building where it emanated.

“While the cause of the Fire is yet unknown with no report of any casualty, damping down of the fire embers continue,” she said.