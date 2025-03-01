Fire guts medical centre in Lagos

A midnight fire has razed a section of Ago Medical Centre on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

The fire, which started around 8.30pm in Friday, destroyed a section of the one storey building which houses the hospital

Nurses, doctor and some patient who were in the hospital during the incident scampered to safety.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency arrived at the scene around 8.45pm.

He said preliminary investigations conducted by LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team revealed that the immediate cause of the inferno was electrical surge which led to a spark when power was restored.

“Fortunately, no loss of lives, nor injuries recorded due to the incident. The fire has been curtailed through collaborative efforts of the LASEMA Response Team, LRU Fire Unit and other responders, to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings in the area,” he said.