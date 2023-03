A fire on Tuesday razed a two-storey building housing the Onitsha Main Market Police Station and shops selling fabrics. Spokesman of the Anambra State Police…

A fire on Tuesday razed a two-storey building housing the Onitsha Main Market Police Station and shops selling fabrics.

Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said firefighters and policemen were on ground to control the fire and prevent looting.

Effort to get the reaction of the Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, was unsuccessful. (NAN)