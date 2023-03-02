✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Fire guts Kano market, destroy 80 shops

An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed six shops and 74 temporary shops at the popular Kurmi Books Market in Kano metropolis, Kano State.  Confirming…

    By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed six shops and 74 temporary shops at the popular Kurmi Books Market in Kano metropolis, Kano State. 

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, said they received an emergency call form one Aliyu A. Alkasim ,who reported the outbreak.

He said their men arrived at the market around 05:27am and they succeeded in putting out  the fire from spreading to the whole market.

“With good effort of our men, we successfully saved several shops within the market area. No injury, no live loss. Cause of the incident is under investigation,” he added.

 

