Kwara

Fire guts auto spare parts market

FILE PHOTO: Fire guts auto spare parts market

Fire has gutted the Ipata Oloje spare parts market in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident, which occurred around 7pm on Thursday, it was learnt followed a fire set on a refuse.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, told our correspondent that the effort of firemen in controlling the fire lasted over one hour.

He further said, “Several car parts and ‘tokunbo’ engines were burnt in the process.”

