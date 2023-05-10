Fire guts Abuja NAF Base buildings

There was a fire outbreak at the Nigerian Air Force Base along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of…

There was a fire outbreak at the Nigerian Air Force Base along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cause of the incident, which caused panic among residents and workers of the area, is yet to be ascertained.

Soyinka faults Peter Obi’s claim, fires fresh shot at Obidients

Aisha Buhari inaugurates African First Ladies Peace Mission headquarters

An official of the force, who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that the fire was put off by the combined efforts of the force and the Federal Fire Service.

The military base, located beside the Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters is along the main road to the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport.

Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, was yet to respond to both calls and text message extended to him for comments as at when filing this report.