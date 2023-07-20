Fire destroys shops in Kano market

A night fire has destroyed some shops at Kasuwar Rimi Market in Kano, firefighters said on Thursday. Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire…

A night fire has destroyed some shops at Kasuwar Rimi Market in Kano, firefighters said on Thursday.

Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service said 10 shops were destroyed in the fire which occurred about 8:40 pm on Wednesday.

“We received a distress call from one Magaji Umar that there was a fire outbreak at the market where they sell mattresses, beds and carpentry materials.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene at 8:49 pm to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,” he said.

Abdullahi added that six permanent and four temporary shops were completely razed while one public convenience was slightly burnt.

He said that the fire was caused by an electric spark from an improvised structure, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The spokesperson, however, said there were no injuries or deaths, and advised traders to always double-check and ensure they switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect them from the source before leaving the market. (NAN)

