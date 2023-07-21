Fire destroys shops in Kano market

A night fire has destroyed some shops at Kasuwar Rimi Market in Kano, firefighters said on Thursday. Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of Kano State Fire Service,…

Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, said 10 shops were destroyed in the fire which occurred at about 8.40 pm on Wednesday.

“We received a distress call from one Magaji Umar that there was a fire outbreak at the market where they sell mattresses, beds and carpentry materials.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and a fire-fighting vehicle to the scene at about 8.49 pm to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,” he said. (NAN)

